Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,432 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 6.4% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Facebook stock opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $143.43 and a one year high of $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.28. The company has a market cap of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

