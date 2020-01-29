Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GTN.A traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 640. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $23.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

