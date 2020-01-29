Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Barclays cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Televisa SAB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 104.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 573,731 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 85.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 50,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TV stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 53,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,444. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

