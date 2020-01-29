Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 173.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Guidewire Software by 88.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Guidewire Software by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.12. 23,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,943. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,117,000.00, a PEG ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52-week low of $83.85 and a 52-week high of $123.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.43.

In other news, Director Guy Dubois sold 639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $74,884.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,574.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total transaction of $149,261.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares in the company, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock worth $9,722,813. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.