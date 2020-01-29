Gulden Trading 16% Higher This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $79,013.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gulden has traded up 16% against the dollar. One Gulden coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GuldenTrader, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Bleutrade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.09 or 0.00653769 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007787 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034875 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 504,637,587 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Nocks, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, GuldenTrader and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.