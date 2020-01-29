Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:GURE opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.88. Gulf Resources has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

Get Gulf Resources alerts:

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gulf Resources stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,475 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.81% of Gulf Resources worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.