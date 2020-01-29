Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Stake Lifted by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 2,233.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPOR. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 87,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 1,078.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 90,688 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 86.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,305,859 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 605,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,062,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 1,215,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Gulfport Energy stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,330,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,780,254. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.88. Gulfport Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $285.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gulfport Energy from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

Gulfport Energy Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

