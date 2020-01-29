GVO Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,180,838 Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,180,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,136,000. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO accounts for 12.7% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GVO Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 133.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,172,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,847,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $296,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the second quarter valued at $10,921,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2,564.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 818,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 787,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 170.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,236 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 587,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

MBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 46,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,010. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $10.82.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 104.29%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

