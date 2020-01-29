GX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) Trading Down 0.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GXGXU) traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49, 9,652 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 96,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,187,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GX Acquisition by 809.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 445,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

