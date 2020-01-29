Happycoin Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 28th. Happycoin has a total market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Happycoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.01242148 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000172 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000785 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Happycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Happycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.