Harmony Price Up 2.9% Over Last Week (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. Harmony has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.16 or 0.05617542 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00025565 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127430 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016809 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00033745 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,160,976 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

