Hartford Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.63. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $178.09 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura dropped their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

