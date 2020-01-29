Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 615,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $33,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ST. Voit & Company LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,733 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 22.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,229,591.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cross Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.61.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,689. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $54.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

