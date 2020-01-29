Harvey Investment Co. LLC Grows Position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

KMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CarMax from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.35.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.69. 188,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,888. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.98 and a 1-year high of $100.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

