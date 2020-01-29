Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $18.42 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises about 2.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

MMM stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.55. The company had a trading volume of 184,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.89. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

