Harvey Investment Co. LLC Invests $202,000 in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cable One by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CABO traded down $17.61 on Wednesday, hitting $1,701.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,580. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,572.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,379.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 0.43. Cable One Inc has a 12 month low of $850.49 and a 12 month high of $1,764.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,335. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,482.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,465.20.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

