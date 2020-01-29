Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 251,374 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $1,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

