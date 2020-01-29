Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.58. 12,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $20.53 and a one year high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $154.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.20.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.
