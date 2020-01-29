HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.93 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-12.10 EPS.

NYSE:HCA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.56. 42,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.92. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $150.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In related news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total value of $866,212.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,611 shares of company stock worth $6,066,609. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

