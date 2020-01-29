HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 11.30-12.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.5-55.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.95 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-12.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. 1,147,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.92. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 173.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HCA Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.44.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total value of $2,577,780.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,066,609 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

