Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,585 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $8,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthequity by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Healthequity by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 19.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthequity stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,975. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.63. Healthequity Inc has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HQY. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

