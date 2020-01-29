Hedeker Wealth LLC Acquires 3,333 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,386,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 197.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. 64,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,605,789. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.07 and a one year high of $130.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.15.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

