Hedeker Wealth LLC Sells 874 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 1.7% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after purchasing an additional 578,662 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after buying an additional 121,062 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,310,000 after buying an additional 26,698 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 963,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,866,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.39. 2,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $191.21 and a 200-day moving average of $194.84. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.64 and a 52-week high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

