Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 78,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,522. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66.

About Heineken

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

