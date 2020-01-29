Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $705.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,126.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,561,000. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 312.6% during the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 206,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,794,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 219,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

