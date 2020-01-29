Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Herman Miller by 4.5% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herman Miller by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MLHR opened at $40.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub lowered Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their target price on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

