Hershey Trust Co. Acquires New Stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000. Audentes Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after purchasing an additional 413,768 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,485,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after purchasing an additional 562,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,659 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Audentes Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,927,000. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Audentes Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 14,426 shares of Audentes Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $432,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOLD stock remained flat at $$59.97 during trading hours on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

