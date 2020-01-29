Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 0.58% of Heska worth $4,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heska by 175.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Heska in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. ValuEngine downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Heska from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Heska from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heska from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.32. 986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,780. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.05 million, a P/E ratio of 220.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heska Corp has a 1 year low of $62.47 and a 1 year high of $110.90.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Heska had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Heska Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

