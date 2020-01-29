Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.426 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Hess Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 121.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Hess Midstream Partners to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.2%.

Shares of HESM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 4,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,775. Hess Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78.

Hess Midstream Partners (NYSE:HESM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Hess Midstream Partners had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hess Midstream Partners will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hess Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Hess Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hess Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment is involved in the natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression activities located primarily in McKenzie, Williams and Mountrail Counties, and North Dakota.

