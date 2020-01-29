Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT) Trading Down 0.3%

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT)’s stock price was down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 939 ($12.35) and last traded at GBX 945 ($12.43), approximately 10 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 947.50 ($12.46).

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 939.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 912.21.

About Highcroft Investments (LON:HCFT)

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Highcroft Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highcroft Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.