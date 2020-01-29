Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 378,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 108,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03.

Hillcrest Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

