HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of HMN Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in HMN Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in HMN Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HMNF traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725. HMN Financial has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $100.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.08.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

