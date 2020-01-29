HOLD (HOLD) Market Capitalization Tops $189,027.00

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 49.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $189,027.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.18 or 0.03071483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010716 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00193303 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121971 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HOLD Profile

HOLD was first traded on May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

