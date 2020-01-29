Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6725 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Holly Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 151.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.8%.

Shares of NYSE:HEP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.66. 108,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,325. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $135.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HEP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Cfra upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holly Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.98.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

