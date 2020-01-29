Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HOMB. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Home Bancshares stock opened at $19.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.21.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $516,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,052,020.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares in the company, valued at $11,075,572.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,500 shares of company stock worth $1,691,435. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

