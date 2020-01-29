Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 130,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 0.6% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $28,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $178.09 and a 1 year high of $239.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

