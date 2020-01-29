Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,322 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.8% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.63. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $178.09 and a one year high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

