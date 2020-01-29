Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stake Boosted by Unified Trust Company N.A.

Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.1% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,262,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.71 and a 200 day moving average of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $178.09 and a 1 year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura cut their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

