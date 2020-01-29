Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th.

Hometrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.50. The company had a trading volume of 20,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,961. Hometrust Bancshares has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $467.57 million, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,259. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,752 shares of company stock worth $864,628 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

