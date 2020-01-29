Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $94,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,364,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.92. 1,095,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,423. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.50 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen set a $180.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

