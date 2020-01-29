Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 400 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $5,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PM opened at $84.74 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

