Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 591.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,862 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 5,543,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,183,000 after buying an additional 2,259,260 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,856,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,488 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,583,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

