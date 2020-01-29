Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $368,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 641,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 192,874 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.70. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $102.18 and a one year high of $129.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

