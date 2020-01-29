Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $387,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,376 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,389,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,088,000 after purchasing an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,007,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,021,000 after acquiring an additional 466,925 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $119.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.14. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.83 and a twelve month high of $121.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.9093 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

