Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $684,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $14,284,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,437,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,833,000 after buying an additional 209,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,262,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 243,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 59,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,106,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after buying an additional 56,828 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $29.21.

