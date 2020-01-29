Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $22,179,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $21,076,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 437,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 306,670 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $60.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $60.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

