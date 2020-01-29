Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

