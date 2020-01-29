Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Shares of BAC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.