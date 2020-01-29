Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,429 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 155.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 25,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,396 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 688,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 41,398 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,336,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,518,000 after purchasing an additional 55,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 133,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,332. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.35 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.