HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,407 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in HP were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icahn Carl C acquired a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in HP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,135,203 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $78,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in HP by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,682,478 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $69,672,000 after purchasing an additional 350,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.55. 1,336,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,102,872. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.44.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 241.43% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered HP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

