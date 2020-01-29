HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Getting Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a daily sentiment score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HSBC shares. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HSBC from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

Shares of NYSE HSBC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. 3,447,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. HSBC has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.40). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

